Pensioner had no insurance

A 77-year-old man was fined £200 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on October 12 last year.

Sam Hughes, Riverdale Crescent, Donaghcloney, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £25.

The court heard he was stopped while driving on the A1 near Banbridge and asked to produce his driving documents.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he did have insurance but it had lapsed because he was ill at the time.

The defendant had a clean licence.