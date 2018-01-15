Pensioner (70) drove for a mile while on her mobile phone

A 70-year-old woman who drove for a mile, including through two roundabouts, while talking into her phone was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Isobel Margaret Hylands, Markville, Bleary, was also fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for using a hand held phone while driving.

For not having a driving licence she was fined £50.

The court heard that at 3.52pm police saw the defendant drive from the Monbrief East Road onto the Tullygally East Road and then onto the Eastway.

She had a mobile phone in her right hand to her right ear the whole way which was approximately one mile and included two roundabouts and a right hand turn.

A barrister representing the defendant said her client’s licence had expired and had not been renewed.

She explained that shortly after this incident the defendant had a fall. She had not driven since and had got rid of the car.