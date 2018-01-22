Parents would not take son (36) in as he was so intoxicated

After both of his parents refused to take him in because he was so drunk a 36-year-old man was arrested by police for his own safety.

Stephen Mulligan, Limewood, Banbridge, was fined £50 last Thursday at the local court for simple drunk on December 21 last year. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 2.50am at Maryville Close, the defendant was knocking on a door. Police found him standing the middle of the street. He smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. The defendant’s mother would not let him into her house. Police drove him to his father’s address but he was not welcome.

Mulligan’s solicitor said that his client had been living with his mother since this incident and there had been no issues.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall told Mulligan he may not have been in court if his parents had taken him in but she could not blame them because of his state of intoxication.

She added that he was ‘simply a nuisance’.