‘On verge of a lengthy time behind bars’

A 22-year-old man was given an enhanced combination order of probation and community service last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Scott Foster, Hillhead Close, Banbridge, faced a series of charges which happened on June 8 this year.

They included assaults on constables, possession of herbal cannabis, no insurance at the Tesco filling station, resisting a constable, failing to provide specimen of breath and driving while unfit.

A solicitor representing Foster said there were numerous orders hanging over his client including 200 hours community service and suspended sentences. He added that the defendant had significant lifestyle issues.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told Foster he was in violation of suspended sentences and was on the cusp of spending a lengthy time behind bars. He imposed a combination order of 40 hours community service and 18 months on probation with other requirements including drug counselling.

“You are at a crossroads and have been given an opportunity,” the judge told the defendant. “Don’t throw that opportunity away.”