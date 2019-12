Police in Carrickfergus have issued an appeal for help locating a missing man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are concerned about Thomas Hart. He is thought to be driving a white Mini Cooper T25 HRT. If you see either Thomas or this vehicle please call police on 101 and quote serial number 1647 of 10/12/19.

“Thomas is thought to have went into the Mournes but may be in the Carrickfergus area.

“Thomas if you read this, we just want to make sure you are okay. Please call us.”