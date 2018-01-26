Men due in court on hijacking charges

Police have charged a 26-year-old man with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to the vehicle, hijacking, assault on police, common assault and burglary with intent to steal.

A 33-year-old man has also been charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to another vehicle, hijacking and assault on police.

Both men are due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court today, Friday, January 26.

It’s understood the charges are in connection with a hijacking incident in the Church Square area of Banbridge on Wednesday, January 24 during which a woman was dragged from her car.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.