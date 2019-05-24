Man to stand trial over fatal stabbing

A Co Down man is to stand trial year over the murder of Richard Scullion in Banbridge 10 months ago.

The 55-year-old was found dead in a house in the town’s Millmount Court in July 2018.

A previous court hearing heard that Mr Scullion was discovered with two stab wounds to his back.

Defendant David Robert Boyd (29), of Scarva Walk in Banbridge, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday to be formally arraigned.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge that he murdered Mr Scullion “on a date unknown between July 5, 2018 and 10th of July 2018”.

Prosecution barrister Fiona O’Kane told Mr Justice Colton that there were around 40 witnesses in the case and it was hoped that “26 of those could be agreed’’ with the defence before the trial.

Defence counsel Patrick Little QC said the defendant had “made admissions” about the murder during police interviews.

Mr Little added that the “only issue outstanding” is Boyd’s “mental capacity at the time”.

Mr Justice Colton set the trial date for September 23.