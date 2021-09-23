Man suffers head wounds as shotgun blasted into house in Banbridge

PSNI

It happened in Railway Street at about 8.15pm last night.

Two men and a woman were inside the house at the time.

Police said “one of the occupants, a man in his 20s, received minor head wounds”.

The force added: ““A male, described as wearing black clothing and a balaclava, and carrying what appeared to be a shotgun, was seen in the area at the time.

“It was reported that he made off in the direction of the junction at Reilly Street and Huntley Road.

“This was a contemptible and calculated attack, with the most serious potential consequences. Worryingly, anyone from the residents to potential passers-by, could have been killed.”

More from the News Letter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry