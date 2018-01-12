Man is guilty of dangerous driving at Laurencetown

After driving dangerously a 20-year-old man left the car and ran off into fields before he was caught, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

He was Tyler Crawford, Derrycrow Road, Derrytrasna, and he admitted a series of offences through his solicitor, Mr Pat Vernon.

They were dangerous driving on May 23 last year between and including Lowtown Road and Banbridge Road, Laurencetown, failing to stop for police, not having insurance and criminal damage to a car belonging to the PSNI.

The court heard that at 8pm a police mobile patrol on the Lowtown Road was passed by a vehicle travelling at speed towards Waringstown.

They followed it and activated blue lights and sirens for the car to stop but it pulled away and at one stage hit speed bumps causing the rear seat passengers to physically to go into the air.

There were also pedestrians and vehicles in the area and the defendant swerved around a vehicle which was emerging.

When the police vehicle drew alongside its wing mirror was damaged by the door the vehicle Crawford was driving. He ran off into fields and was pursued.

He said he ran off because he did not have any insurance for the vehicle. A small quantity of cannabis was found in the car.

Crawford added that he knew he should not have driven on and he was stupid.

District Judge Eamonn King said there were aggravating features in the case.

He adjourned the case until February 15 to obtain a pre-sentence report telling Crawford: “It’s to see if there is any other disposal other than jail for this matter.”

The judge also imposed a 12 month driving ban on the dangerous driving charge which could be looked at again when the pre-sentence report is considered.