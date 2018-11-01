Man hospitalised after hit on head with crowbar during aggravated burglary

PSNI detectives are appealing for information after a man was struck on the head during an aggravated burglary in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Mountview Park area of Banbridge at around 10:00pm.

Mountview Park, Banbridge. (Photo: Google Street View)

Detective Inspector McCamley said: "At approximately 10.00pm police received a report that two masked male intruders had entered a house.

"When confronted by the occupier, a scuffle ensued with the intruders forcing him to the ground where he was struck with a crowbar. They then threatened him with further violence if he didn't give them money. He then handed over his wallet.



“The masked men then locked the man and a woman, who was also present, in the bathroom, whilst they proceeded to ransack the house."

DI McCamley added: "The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. The woman was not injured, however both have been left extremely traumatised by their ordeal.



"This was a despicable act of wanton violence against an older member of our community, who has the right to feel safe whilst in his own home.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area of Mountview Park last night to contact detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1598 31/10/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and give people the power to speak up and stop crime."