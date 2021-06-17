Man faces drugs charges following search in Rathfriland
Detectives from Organised Crime Branch have charged a 28 year old man with Conspiring to Fraudulently Import a Class A Drug, Attempted Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug and Attempted Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply.
The charges are in connection with the interception of a parcel containing cocaine with an approximate street value of £120,000 by UK Border Force and the search of a property in Rathfriland on Tuesday June 15.
He is due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting at Newry on Thursday June 17.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.