Man arrested in Co Down on drug-related offences

Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Unit have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

Detective Inspector Chris Millar said: “The man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including fraudulently importing Class B controlled drugs.

“He is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

“The arrest follows the significant seizure on Friday, March 30 of £1.3 million worth of herbal cannabis in the Dromore, Co Down area and was in collaboration with our partner agencies.”

The drugs were found concealed inside an industrial-sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in the Dromore area.

Police said their enquiries were continuing.