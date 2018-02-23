Man and woman bound over at local court after incident at a band parade

Assault charges against a man and woman were withdrawn last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court but both of them were bound over to keep the peace.

They were David Jardine (55), Mountview Park, Banbridge, and Jean Osbourne (54), Ballygomartin Road, Belfast. Both had been charged with two common assaults on two females on August 12 last year.

A public prosecutor said an incident happened around 9pm and it was clear that alcohol was involved.

One of the injured parties had been out watching a band parade and words were exchanged. The other injured party took exception to this and aggressive language was used.

The prosecutor said there had not been any more incidents since this occasion.

She added that the charges were to be withdrawn and the defendants bound over.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, bound Jardine and Osbourne over in the sum of £500 for two years to keep the peace.

He also prohibited them from engaging in aggressive conduct towards the two injured parties. “Any further confrontation and this case will be revisited and you risk losing £500 or facing 28 days in jail,” the judge told them.