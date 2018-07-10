Man, 28, arrested over suspicious death in Co Down

A 28-year-old man is being questioned by police in connection with the death of a man in Co Down.

Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man aged in his 50s at a property in Millmount Court in Banbridge.

His body was discovered at the property at around 4.50pm yesterday, July 9.

“A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death that is being treated as suspicious at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them at the incident room at Banbridge Police Station.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Millmount Court between Saturday, July 7 and Monday, July 9 and who noticed anything suspicious.

Officers can be contacted by calling 101 quoting reference 1000 09/07/18.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.