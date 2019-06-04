Loughinisland: No collusion in murders, says SDLP’s Dolores Kelly

Former SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly has affirmed that there was no suggestion of state collusion in the commission of the 1994 Loughinisland pub murders.

Mrs Kelly was speaking after police dropped investigations into journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey after a documentary they produced, No Stone Unturned, named a suspect based on sensitive documents.

The pair had been arrested as part of a police investigation into suspected theft of the documents from the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland (PONI).

UVF gunmen shot head six Catholic men in a pub in Loughinisland, Co Down in 1994.

After welcoming the fact that police had dropped the investigation into the journalists, Mrs Kelly affirmed that the PONI report on the murders had not suggested that police were involved in carrying out the atrocity.

“There is no collusion, as I understand it, in the commission of the offence [murders]” she told the News Letter, adding that the meaning of the term ‘collusion’ depends on the definition used.

PONI took the definition from the Smithwick Tribunal, she said, which she noted made a distinction between collusion in the “commission” of a terrorist office and “omissions” made in the follow up investigation.

“In relation to Loughinisland there is widely believed to have been collusion in that broader definition [of omissions].”

There was “a failure to harvest and retain” some evidence, a suspected getaway car was disposed of and there was a failure to make early arrests, she said.

Former RUC officers in the case say the car was stripped of all forensic evidence before it was scrapped and reject all suggestions of collusion.