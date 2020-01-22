Lockhart welcomes police action

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed an operation by the PSNI Economic Crime Unit in which £215 million money laundering operation.

The operation which was took place over two days led to a number of premises being searched in her Upper Bann constituency two of which were in Banbridge.

The DUP representative says it is vital for the police to have public support to tackle this type of serious and organised crime.

Speaking on the matter Carla Lockhart said: “This type of pro active police operation is very welcome however it is very concerning that this type of activity is continuing to take place in Northern Ireland especially given the value of The criminality.

This should be a warning to all those involved in criminal activity that there is no hiding place. I would appeal for the public to support the police in these operations and to consider the victims who are caught up in this. There is no such thing as a victimless crime and there needs to be proper support for the innocent people who are affected.”