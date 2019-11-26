Keady baby death | 'Rest with the angels baby Hunter' - 11 month old baby Hunter McGleenan was 'cherished' by mum

The family of an 11 month-old baby boy who died unexpectedly on Monday are "heartbroken" about his sudden death.

The baby boy was found dead in his Market Street home in the village of Keady, County Armagh.

The baby boy who died suddenly on Monday has been named locally as Hunter Patrick McGleenan.

The infant was named as Hunter Patrick McGleenan in a death notice from Mone Funeral Directors in Keady.

Little Hunter was the "beloved and cherished son of Nicole and loving grandson of Grania and Eddie" read the notice.

People have been expressing their shock and sadness at Hunter's tragic death.

"RIP you beautiful angel - may you give your loving family the strength to get through this painful heartache," said one woman.

"So very sorry for the loss of you beautiful baby boy RIP," added another.

The PSNI's Major Investigation Team are examining the circumstances surrounding Hunter's sudden death.

A 31 year-old man arrested in connection with the infant's sudden death remains in police custody in Banbridge PSNI Station.

A post-mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.