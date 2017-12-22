Jail warning for man on drugs charge

A 26-year-old man was given 150 hours community service last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Christopher McCreedy, Brookfield Park, Banbridge, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis and Diazepam on April 6 this year.

The case had been adjourned from an earlier court to obtain a specific sentence report in relation to community service.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told McCreedy he had graduated from the youth court ten years ago and he was hoping his court had seen the last of him.

He pointed out that the defendant the year before last had received a nine month sentence at Antrim Crown Court.

Judge Copeland told him: “If you are attempting to resume your criminal career in this part of the jurisdiction and appear for any imprisonable offences in the future there will be no alternative but to send you back to jail.”

He added that this was a planned search by the police which was proved justified.

“If you are back before this court you will end up in jail,” he told McCreedy.