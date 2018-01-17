Israeli police: Dromore man Oliver McAfee is ‘still alive’

Israeli police say a missing Northern Ireland man who had been cycling in the southern Israeli desert is still alive.

Oliver McAfee, a 29-year-old gardener from Dromore in County Down, was last seen on 21 November.

Israeli police Supt Micky Rosenfeld told the BBC on Wednesday: “If he is still alive and we believe he is still alive, he could be hopefully be out somewhere camping, drinking and possibly eating from other sources.”

Supt Rosenfeld said there was significance in a number of stones which had been moved in one particular area where he had camped.

“There was also a number of pieces of paper with words written from the bible in his handwriting,” he said.

“So we know down in the south was where he was last walking around.” Police have not ruled out the possibility he may have moved on to an open area or a Bedouin village.

Police are considering the possibility he was suffering from ‘Jerusalem syndrome’ in which visitors suffer religious delusions.