Had made an error in changing over his insurance policy

When he was asked to produce his insurance to police it transpired that a 28-year-old man was driving uninsured because of an ‘administrative error’.

Shane Campbell, Summerhill Court, Banbridge, was fined £150 last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court for not having insurance on February 1 this year.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was stopped by police on the A1 near Loughbrickland and asked to produce his insurance within seven days.

It transpired that he did not have any insurance.

A solicitor representing Campbell said her client already had three points on his licence.

She explained that this was a one off because of an administrative error in changing over a policy and he had addressed the matter expediently.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he would give the defendant credit for his exemplary record.