Guilty of sex offence against a man

A 26-year-old man was placed on the Sex Offenders Register last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a sexual offence against a male.

He was Aaron Robert Boomer, Dromore Road, Donaghcloney. He admitted that on May 12 last year he intentionally touched a male and that the touching was sexual and he did not consent.

The case had been heard at a previous court and no details of the offence were outlined last Wednesday.

A barrister representing Boomer said the matter had been adjourned to see if his client was suitable to community service and he would consent to community service.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, certified the case sufficiently serious to impose a community based disposal.

She added that she would take into account the defendant’s plea of guilty and his lack of record.

The judge imposed a community service order of 120 hours. She warned Boomer that if the matter came back to court because of his lack of co-operation she would impose a period of custody.

Boomer was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.