Five police officers hurt in checkpoint crash drama

A car which had reportedly been stolen went on to collide with police vehicles during attempts to stop it.

The PSNI said that officers had set up a vehicle checkpoint on the Moygannon Road, Warrenpoint, after being told a car had been stolen from Castlewellan Road, Newcastle, sometime before 8.40pm on Monday.

The PSNI said the driver failed to stop at the checkpoint and collided with two police vehicles – with one of them sustaining extensive damage.

Five police officers received minor injuries.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a offences including aggravated taking and driving away, dangerous driving, and possession of an offensive weapon. He is currently in police custody.

Inspector Nigel Henry said: “This was excellent work from our officers and a prime example of police working to keep the community safe.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about crime of any sort to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”