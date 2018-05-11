First time man (29) had taken Cannabis in years court told

A 29-year-old man was fined £250 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on February 22 this year.

Paul Moore, Broad Oaks, Laurencetown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard police stopped a vehicle in Gilford, and there was a strong smell of cannabis. A quantity of cannabis was found.

Moore said it was worth £20 and belonged to him.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he did used to take the drug on a recreational basis but this was the first time in years.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told the defendant “If you persist with this it is going to have a negative effect beyond your sporting and social life,” he added.