Fireworks and other offences admitted

A 31-year-old woman who admitted buying fireworks and selling them without having a licence was sentenced last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Emma Greenaway, Limewood, Banbridge, was fined £100 for selling them without a licence and £50 for possessing them without a licence.

She was also fined £100 for resisting police and given a conditional discharge for 12 months for dishonestly using electricity.

Greenaway also admitted motoring offences which took place on September 7 last year.

For not having insurance she was fined £100 and given six points while a £50 was imposed for not having a licence.

She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

The court heard that on October 16 police searched the defendant’s home and a number of items were seized including fireworks and documents relating to the sale of fireworks.

There were deal lists and fireworks were found in a car.

Police also found that a magnet had been attached to the electricity meter.

Greenaway tried to destroy one of the exhibits by jumping on it before throwing a wine glass and shoving a table.

At this point Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne asked Greenaway, who was in the dock, why she was laughing.

She replied she was not laughing and her barrister said it was just nerves on her part as there was considerable stress on her.

When interviewed at Banbridge police station she said she had bought the fireworks at Nutts Corner for a display at her home.

She also admitted that the magnet had been placed on the meter to save money.

Documentation containing addresses, contact numbers, prices and delivery charges were found in a handbag.

A mobile phone belonging to her had text messages, videos and photographs indicating the selling of fireworks.

She denied knowing anything about the phone or links to Facebook linked to selling fireworks.

On September 7 last year at approximately 12am police received a report that she had taken her partner’s car without his permission.

She returned to her home address and police saw her outside the property.

She admitted taking the car and parking it a few streets away. “I’m holding my hands up,” she said.

The defendant admitted not having insurance saying she just wanted to get away from her partner.

A barrister representing Greenaway said she was no longer in the relationship with her partner at the time the offences took place.

He explained there had been some dispute with her partner and she drove the car a short distance.

The lawyer added that she accepted the fireworks had been purchased in an attempt to make some money.

Judge Browne told Greenaway he hoped she had learned a lesson and the court appearance had put back on the straight and narrow.