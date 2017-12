Richard McEvoy, (30), Barclay Manor, Dromore, was fined £60, given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a speeding offence. The court heard he was travelling at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Scarva Street, Loughbrickland, on April 11 this year.

A fixed penalty was offered at the time but it was not taken up.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had three live points on his licence.