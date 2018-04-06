Family day out ends in £150 fines for fishing offences

A family day fishing at Loughbrickland Lake ended when it was discovered two people did not have licences and were using the wrong bait.

They were Rachel Radcliffe (28) and Simon Radcliffe (23), both of Drone Hill Road, Banbridge.

Both admitted engaging in unlicensed fishing on July 9 last year and angling for fish in an unspecified method. They were each fined a total of £150, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and costs of £116.

The departmental court sitting last Thursday heard that three people, two males and a female, were fishing at Loughbrickland.

An official asked for licences but the defendants told them they did not have any. The area was designated for fly fishing only and they were using live bait.

One of the males did not co-operate and left and was not facing prosecution.

A barrister said this was a family day out and his clients were not experienced fishermen who didn’t realise they required a licence.