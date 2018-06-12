Elderly couple targeted by fake NI Water staff

An elderly couple have been targeted by fake NI Water staff prompting a police warning to be vigilant.

Police said two men pretending to be from NI Water called at the home of the elderly couple in Gilford Co Armagh at around 11.30am this morning.

Police have appealed for information

They claimed to be from NI Water and both were wearing navy clothing.

“One was slim build, 5”10, with a hearing aid in his left ear,” said the PSNI Craigavon on their Facebook page.

“One male distracted the male occupant whilst the second went upstairs.

“That male was then disturbed when the female occupant came home.”

The PSNI said that while NI Water had staff in that area today, these men were not their workers.

“If anyone has someone from any utility company come to your door, check their ID. Take as much time as you like doing so too.

“If you have elderly neighbours, go and tell them too as they probably won’t be reading this.

“If you suspect someone of being bogus, or see anyone snooping round elderly neighbours houses, please call us immediately. If you suspect a crime in action, call 999.

“The incident number is 585 of today.”