Drove past police at closed road

A three year driving ban was imposed on a 45-year-old woman last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for her second drink driving conviction in a ten year period.

Margaret Brady, Ballyroney Road, Ballyroney, was also fined £350 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on January 2 this year the Lurgan Road, Banbridge, was closed because of a fallen tree.

A car drove past police. They spoke to the driver who was under the influence of alcohol. An evidential test gave a reading of 56. A barrister said Brady lived in a rural area and the loss of her licence would be a huge handicap. She had been out for New Year’s Day and the next day had a couple of drinks which would not normally have put her over the limit.