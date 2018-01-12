Drove into a police car at Dromore

When he drove out of a road at Dromore a 32-year-old man did not see a police vehicle and struck it, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Mark Donaldson, Fairview Lane, Newtownabbey, was fined £75 for driving without due care and attention on March 27 last year.

He was also banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 1.20am police the defendant’s vehicle struck a police vehicle on the side at the Killysorrell Road, Dromore. Two officers suffered whiplash injuries.

Donaldson said that he had looked left and right but did not see anything. He was concentrating on the right when he pulled out.

The defendant did not appear in court but in a written acknowledgement he said it was an ‘unfortunate mistake’.