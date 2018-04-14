Driver missed a payment on insurance

A missed payment meant that a 30-year-old man was not insured when he was stopped while driving on the A1 near Banbridge.

Peter Doyle, whose address was given as Shanrod Road, Katesbridge, admitted not having insurance or a licence in the vicinity of the Outlet Banbridge on February 8 this year.

For each offence he defendant was fined £150 and banned from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, heard last Thursday how Doyle was stopped by police officers on the A1 slipway.

Checks on the data base showed there was no insurance.

Doyle was asked to produce his documents but it transpired he was not insured at the time of the offences.

His solicitor said that he is currently disqualified from driving for a lengthy period.

He explained that Doyle had said he was insured but when he checked there had been a missed payment.

The defendant was said to have been disqualified for a year and four months in March.