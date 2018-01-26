Driver is banned for not having insurance

A 22-year-old man was convicted in his absence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences and was banned from driving for a total of 12 months.

James Rodgers, whose address was given as Lagan Terrace, Donaghcloney, was fined £400.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for 12 months for driving uninsured on January 30 last year.

He was fined a further £100 for not having a driving licence.

The court heard that at 8.15pm the defendant was driving in the car park at Tescos at the Millennium Way in Lurgan.

Police checked their data base and fouind that there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

Rodgers repeatedly said that he did have insurance and was asked to produce it within seven days.

The defendant did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.