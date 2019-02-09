Discovery of man's body sparks murder probe

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Clogher, Co Tyrone, this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “The body of a man was discovered in an alleyway in McCrea Park in the town at around 8.15am this morning. A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating his death as murder.

“A 33 year old female and a 23 year old male have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of McCrea Park last night or early this morning and who witnessed any unusual activity or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 403 09/02/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.