Did not have test certificate

While driving a Shogun vehicle on the public road a 23-year-old man believed he did not need a vehicle test certificate because he was using it for agricultural work.

But that was not the case and at local court last Thursday Ross McCauley, Hawthorne Hill, Banbridge, was fined £150 for not having a certificate.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 8 he was stopped while driving a Shogun vehicle on the Castlewellan Road, Banbridge.Checks showed that the vehicle test certificate had expired.

McCauley claimed that he didn’t need a certificate because the vehicle was being used for agricultural work.

A solicitor representing the defendant said it was a genuine mistake.