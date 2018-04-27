Delivery driver took call from his wife

When police stopped a 50-year-old man who was using his mobile phone while he was driving it transpired that his licence had expired.

Morrell Jamison, Edenderry Park, Banbridge, was fined £150 and given three points for using a hand held phone on December 19 last year.

He was also fined £50, given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for not having a licence.

Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday that he was seen holding the phone to his right ear while driving in Bridge Street in the town. Police discovered his licence had expired in June last year.

A solicitor said her client worked as a delivery driver for a number of fast food outlets and his licence was important.

She said he was also a carer for his mother who was in her eighties and in poor health.

The solicitor added that the licence matter was simply an oversight on his part and the day after he drove to Coleraine to rectify matters.

She said that Jamison’s wife was in hospital at the time and had phoned. Because he was anxious about her he took the call. He had three points on his licence for speeding.