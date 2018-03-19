Crash driver was found in his bed

After he crashed his car into a field a 30-year-old man left the scene but was recognised by a witness and police found him in bed at his home.

Peter Doyle, Shanrod Road, Katesbridge, admitted three motoring offences last Thursday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were driving while unfit, not having a licence and failing to report an accident.

For each offence he was fined £150 and banned from driving for 16 months. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on October 14 last year police were informed of an accident at Castlevennon Road, Ballysheil where a car had gone off road into a field, damaging a fence.

A witness recognised Doyle as he was leaving the scene. Police went to his home and found him in bed.His speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 64.

When interviewed the following day the defendant accepted he had crashed the vehicle. He said he had been at a local bar where he had four pints and for some stupid reason decided to drive home.

Doyle added that he took his eye off the road when he went to change the radio station.

A barrister representing the defendant said it was a very foolish decision to drive the short distance home.

He explained that Doyle travelled to Dublin on a daily basis to work and the loss of his licence would have a considerable impact on him. He had made good the damage to the fence.