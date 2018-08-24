Co Down man is missing in Sweden

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has said it is supporting the family of a “British-Irish dual national” who has been reported missing in Sweden.

A report on the Belfast Live web site claims that a man from Co Down is feared to have drowned after being swept away in a river while on a fishing trip to the Scandinavian country.

While there are still few confirmed details of the incident, it’s understood to have occurred a couple of days ago.

Asked to comment on the matter, a spokesperson for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British-Irish dual national who has been reported missing in Sweden.

“We are in contact with the local police who are leading the search, and the Irish Embassy in Sweden.”

The News Letter contacted the Irish Embassy and the Republic’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade seeking more information.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade cannot comment on individual consular cases, but we can confirm that consular assistance is being provided to the family of an individual in Sweden,” a spokesperson said.

There are unconfirmed reports that the missing man was a financial advisor from Co Down.

He was reportedly fishing in shallows when he slipped into the water but his waders became filled with water he was dragged into fast moving water and then into rapids.

It is reported that the search for him has been going on for two days so far without success, despite the use dogs.

According to Belfast Live, Swedish police are presuming he is dead and it is not certain if his remains will ever be recovered.