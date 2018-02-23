Caught driving without insurance

A 36-year-old man was fined £300 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having insurance on March 3 last year.

Brendan Douglas, whose address was given as Beech Meadows, Waringstown, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was stopped at 10.20pm on the Dunbarton Road in Gilford.

He said he had insurance but did not produce it.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that he previously had insurance but it had lapsed.

The solicitor said his client simply couldn’t afford it at the time.