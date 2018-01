Police investigating the theft of a cattle trailer in the Gilford area have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The Crooks 12x9ft trailer, which is silver in colour with a blue roof, was stolen sometime between Saturday, January 13 and Monday, January 15.

“If you have any information that could help with our enquiries please contact 101 quoting serial 223 of 15/01/18 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to report anonymously,” a PSNI spokesperson said.