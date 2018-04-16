Cars and homes attacked by masked men

Police investigating a number of attacks on homes and cars in the Banbridge area have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incidents occurred in the Thornheights, Brookfield Avenue and Iveagh Drive areas of the town overnight.

“At approximately 9.30pm on Sunday, April 15 the windows of three cars parked at Thornheights were smashed by three masked men. A bedroom window at a property was also broken and a male was injured during the attack,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“It is believed the men made off from the scene in a blue mini-van/people carrier. A white VW Golf was also parked near the mini-van/people carrier.

“Between 4.10am and 4.40am on Monday, April 16 the living room windows of two properties in the Brookfield Avenue and Iveagh Drive areas were broken. A car parked at the property in Iveagh Drive had all four tyres slashed and a corrosive substance poured over it.”

Detective Inspector McCamley has appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1167 of 15/04/18 and 117 and 126 of 16/04/18.

Police are keen to speak to the driver of the white VW Golf as they believe he/she may have information that could assist with their enquiries.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.