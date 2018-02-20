Car extensively damaged in arson attack

Police investigating an arson attack in Dromore on Friday night (February 16) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A car parked in the Gallows Street area of the town was extensively damaged in the incident, which occurred at around 11pm.

“When police attended the scene, along with the NIFRS, the blaze had been extinguished though the rear of the car suffered extensive damage.

“A rear window of the vehicle was smashed and a bottle containing accelerant thrown in,” Sergeant Downey explained.

“Two males were seen beside the vehicle just before the fire started. They were described as being of medium build and were wearing t-shirts and baseball caps.

“It is believed they may have gotten into a silver Vauxhall Corsa and drove off in the direction of Maypole Hill and the town centre.”

Sgt Downey appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or spotted a silver Corsa in the area at around the time of the attack, to contact police at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1437 of 16/2/18.