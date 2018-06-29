Bought drugs on the internet

When police opened a safe at an address in Portadown they found class A and class B drugs worth nearly £900, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Josh Chambers, whose address was given as Bridge Street, Portadown, admitted three charges of unlawful possession of class B drugs, cannabis and herbal cannabis, on August 25 last year and having a class A drug, MDMA.

The court heard that police carried out a search of a property at Bridge Street in Portadown and found a safe under the bed.

Chambers supplied them with the keys and inside were seven cannabis joints and two bags of drugs.

The MDMA had a street value of £45 and the cannabis had an estimated value of £840.

Chambers admitted they belonged to him.

He told police he had bought them over the internet.

Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said his client had co-operated with police and made full and frank admissions.

He explained Chambers had bought the drugs in bulk for economical reasons.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was a lot of drugs involved.

She adjourned the case until July 25 to obtain a pre-sentence report.