Banbridge man had insurance for his van but not his jeep

A 51-year-old man who thought he had insurance for a jeep he was driving later realised it was for his van.

Damien Moan, Limewood, Banbridge, was fined £300 last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court for not having insurance on July 3 last year. He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a vehicle test certificate he was fined £150 and he was fined £25 for failing to produce his driving licence.

The court heard he was stopped at 2.30pm on the Ballygowan Road in Banbridge.

He said that he had insurance and a test certificate and asked to produce his documents to police.

Moan said he thought he had insurance and MOT for the jeep but it was for his van.