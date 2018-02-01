Appeal for witnesses of Portadown flasher to come forward

Have you been flashed at in Portadown by a drunk male recently?

If so the PSNI would like to speak to you.

The PSNI have issued an appeal for eyewitnesses to get in touch after reports of a flasher exposing himself to a group of men near Meadow Lane.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm last Thursday in the car park outside Sally’s Salon Services in Portadown.

Police said: “We’ve had a third party report that a drunk male exposed himself to a group of other males.

“We’re pretty sure we know who he is, but need to speak to whoever it was he exposed himself to to confirm that it was him, and to see if they wish to make a complaint.

“The description of the male is a “tanned skinned foreign national with stubble wearing a dark tracksuit.”

“If you witnessed this and know who the group of males were, or you are one of them, please call us on 101. The incident number is 963 of 25/01/18.”