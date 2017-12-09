Almost all the charges dropped in ‘pedlar’ case

The majority of charges against two men accused of fraud and acting as pedlars were withdrawn last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

They were John Murphy (30) and Myles Moorehouse (31), whose addresses were given as Forkhill Road, Newry.

Murphy had been accused of fraud by false representation between July 14 and 21 this year, acting as a pedlar without a certificate, failing to give notice of the right to cancel a contract, engaging in aggressive commercial practice, possessing articles, flyers, for use in a fraud and failing to give notice of the right to cancel.

A public prosecutor said that all these charges could be withdrawn.

Moorehouse was also faced with the same six charges and the prosecutor indicated that the first five could be withdrawn.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he would plead guilty to the sixth charge of failing to give notice of the right to cancel a contract on July 14 this year.

The court heard that on July 24 police received a report from an elderly person about work done to her property.

This included outbuildings and power washing of the driveway.

The defendant had engaged in a contract with the injured party but failed to advise her that she had the right to cancel this contract at any time.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, wondered if the elderly person had been a victim of a scam or a fly by night operative.

The public prosecutor said the work took place over a number of days and there was no suggestion of any fraud taking place.

He added that Moorehouse had simply failed to advise her of the right to cancel the contract. He added that there was no suggestion any party was at a loss.

Judge Copeland adjourned sentencing until the afternoon when he fined the defendant £750 and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.