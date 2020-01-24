Alliance release: Bradshaw praises police after break-up of money laundering operation

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has praised police after they broke up a major international money laundering operation handling £215 million worth of criminal assets.

Officers arrested seven people and carried out searches at 15 properties in Belfast, Banbridge, Ballymena, Newry and Omagh. It is believed to be the second largest money laundering operation uncovered in the UK.

“I want to congratulate the PSNI and international police forces and other agencies for their work in breaking up this money laundering ring,” said Ms Bradshaw.

“This appears to have been a major operation and its discovery will be a significant blow against global organised crime. It is evidence of the continued need for cross-border and cross-jurisdictional co-operation between agencies, particularly post-Brexit.

“I would ask people to remain vigilant and report any suspicions to police immediately so these gangs can continue to be tackled.”