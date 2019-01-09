Councillor calls for action over anti-social behaviour

Ulster Unionist Councillor Glenn Barr said “enough is enough” with anti social behaviour behind the Milestone supermarket in Rathfriland and called for action.

“For several months now residents of Ulster Avenue have been tormented by large groups of youths playing loud music, shouting and drinking alcohol,” Mr Barr. “There comes a time when you have to say, enough is enough.”

“Behind the Milestone in Rathfriland is the talk of the town, Police have been out at this location but there is still a group that insist on coming to this location.

“I have asked Council officials to clean this area up on several occasions now, as you can see from the photos there are broken alcohol bottles everywhere along with discarded pizza boxes and other rubbish.

“I would urge residents to report any anti social behaviour to the PSNI on 101 immediately and I am more than happy to report also as this allows the PSNI to direct resources here.

“If the PSNI are not informed then they will think that all is okay when it clearly is not.”