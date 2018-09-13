Council makes a splash with new swim school

This Autumn, young swimmers across the borough will benefit from a new getactiveabc Swim School programme thanks to a partnership with the STA (Swimming Teachers’ Association).

The getactiveabc Swim School will be operate at the Orchard Leisure Centre, Banbridge Leisure Centre, Craigavon Leisure Centre, Waves Leisure Complex and Cascades Leisure Complex and aims to regenerate the current swim programme.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Julie Flaherty welcomes Jackie Timms from the Swimming Teachers' Association (STA) and the STA's mascot Stanley to the launch of the new getactiveabc Swim School at the Orchard leisure Centre.

With the introduction of the STA’s International Learn to Swim Programme (ILSP), learners will be provided with a more exciting learn to swim programme that is supported with a range of badges and certificates.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Julie Flaherty attended the launch adding: “The partnership with STA is a fantastic opportunity, and we are very excited to offer a fresh and innovative swim programme incorporating advanced swimming and Junior Lifeguard courses, as well as increasing grass roots level classes including baby, pre-school and beginner sessions,”

The programme will have very little impact on children currently in lessons. The main area of change will be the names of the lessons from Stanley right through to Shark.

A Progression Chart will be displayed throughout the sites. The change will embrace all areas ensuring a standardised programme is delivered to learners.

Leanne Dougliss, STA’s Interim Sales and Marketing Director added: “We are happy to launch STA’s Swim programme with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. Swimming is a vital life skill that all children should be given the opportunity to learn. They have embraced this opportunity to enhance their swim scheme and we are delighted to be able to offer a current, cost-effective, quality programme that is appealing to learners of all ages and abilities. Together we can save lives through the teaching of swimming, first aid and lifesaving. I look forward to working with the team to ensure their customers receive the highest quality lessons.”

For information on the getactiveabc Swim Academy, visit getactiveabc.com