Council hold Enterprise Week seminar

Running a business in uncertain times is the latest event in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s (ABC Council) 2018 Enterprise Week.

Taking place on Wednesday, November 14 in the Old Town Hall, Banbridge, the free event will see four guest speakers from a range of sectors share their own inspiring business success stories.

Dr Esther Skelly-Smith, from Shanaghan Veterinary Services, operates Northern Ireland’s first equine veterinary referral service, which is dedicated to providing an integrated approach to the veterinary treatment and care of horses.

Michael McQuillan, chief executive of Enterprise Northern Ireland, was previously director of the Business Institute at the Ulster University Business School. An entrepreneur by background, he co-founded The Streat coffee chain in 1999 expanding it through franchising, which led to an acquisition by a major food distribution company.

Philip Bain is director and co-founder of Shredbank, a multi-award-winning on-site document destruction company based in Northern Ireland.

Event attendees will also gain an insight into the future economic outlook from Alan Bridle, UK economist and market analyst at Bank of Ireland UK. The compere will be Wendy Austin MBE, presenter of the Inside Business programme on BBC Radio Ulster.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty, commented: “Perfect for new entrepreneurs, start-ups, potential exporters and established firms seeking growth opportunities, Enterprise Week will provide easy access to funders, advisors and support programmes as well as showcasing local success stories.

“What’s more the week-long programme provides an excellent opportunity for networking, so I would encourage all local businesses to come along and be part of it.”

Sponsored by Bank of Ireland, Enterprise Week will run from November 12 to 16 and will see a total of 14 free events take place across the borough. Aimed at the whole business community it will include a range of inspirational and informative events, demonstrating ABC Council’s commitment to nurturing and developing the local economy.

Local enterprise agencies, including CIDO Ltd, Banbridge District Enterprise Ltd, Mayfair Business Centre, Armagh Business Centre and Brownlow Ltd will be hosting drop-in clinics and offering advice and guidance on programmes which help turn business ideas into reality.

‘Running a business in uncertain times’ will take place from 11am until 1.30pm in the Old Town Hall, Banbridge, with lunch provided.

With booking essential, please register your place by visiting abcenterpriseweektickets2018.eventbrite.co.uk.

For details on all the events featured in this year’s Enterprise Week and to download the brochure visit https://armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/enterprise-week-2018

The Global Entrepreneurship Week debate can be followed on Facebook and Twitter #GEW2018 and #ABCEW18.