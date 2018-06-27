Convoy of bikers escort friend Trevor on final journey home

A huge convoy of bikers escorted the body of the late Trevor Black on his final journey home to Portadown last night.

Mr Black, aged 55, lost his life in a traffic collision on the Coast Road near Larne on Sunday morning.

Bikers escort the late Trevor Black from Ian Milne Funeral Parlour on his final journey home

Trevor, also known as Blackie and Tommy, was a popular, hard-working man who had a passion for motorcycling since his youth.

A late afternoon rally call on Tuesday saw a huge contingent of bikers from across Northern Ireland gather at Ian Milne Funeral Parlour in Lurgan just a few hours later.

Trevor’s brother Robin led the cortege leading large numbers from the biking fraternity to his home on the Charlestown Road in Portadown.

Married to Lynn and with a teenage daughter Kerry, Mr Black was highly regarded in his work as a builder and within the biking fraternity.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday at 2pm in St Mark’s Parish Church, Portadown; with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

A former pupil of Hart Memorial PS and Clounagh High School, Mr Black attended Portadown Technical College and trained as a builder.

Having started with Jim Wilson builders, which was based near his home on the Mahon Road at the time, Trevor eventually started his own business.

Speaking on Monday his friend David Davies described his old mate as a ‘decent, quiet, totally trustworthy family man who was hard working’.

“He really loved his bikes. We would always have went out for a spin on a Sunday. We used to pick a different route every Sunday. He loved the motorcycling and the waterskiing,” said Mr Davies.

“He was very hard working and not a bad bone in his body,” he said, adding that Trevor would have been very well known.

“His tiling was second to none but he could tackle any job, from plumbing to electricity. He helped me no end when I returned home and started up my building business.

“He was the most decent person you could meet,” he said.

His friend Shane McCullough said: “Trevor was a life time friend of mine. I could tell you many stories but everyone thought very highly of him. He was a true gent. If you had a problem he would be the first to call out to help.”

Inspector Ash said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the Coast Road on Sunday at around 11am and witnessed the collision to contact us. I am also appealing to drivers who were travelling on the Coast Road and have dash cams fitted to their vehicles to check their footage. Anyone with any information that could assist our investigation is asked to call police in Larne or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 674 of 24/06/18.”

The family have asked for family flowers only please. And if you would like to donate Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for the benefit of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services Donations Account please), c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.