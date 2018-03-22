Competition to make every drop count

NI Water is marking World Water Week by launching its annual schools competition ‘Every Drop Counts’.

NI Water is asking everyone to focus attention on the importance of water both in our own homes and in developing countries.

The competition is open to KS2 pupils in all primary schools in Northern Ireland, with a category for Special Needs Schools. Prize money for each category is up for grabs along with a goody bag for each winning pupil presented at an awards ceremony at NI Water’s Wastewater Heritage Centre in Belfast in June.

Further information and details of how to enter, are available by contacting the education team at education@niwater.com The entry deadline is Friday, May 4.

NI Water works closely with the charity WaterAid who are celebrating World Water Day by going #Blue4Water, visit www.wateraid.org to find out how more.